Institutional Interest Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is 0.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.84 and a high of $64.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATVI stock was last observed hovering at around $60.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.08% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -22.41% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.98, the stock is 5.57% and 1.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.14 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 10.02% off its SMA200. ATVI registered 27.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.16.

The stock witnessed a -2.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.23%, and is 5.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $46.75B and $6.49B in sales. and $6.49B in sales Current P/E ratio is 30.77 and Fwd P/E is 21.28. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.36% and -7.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is a “Buy”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Activision Blizzard Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $1.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Top Institutional Holders

1,371 institutions hold shares in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), with 10.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.38% while institutional investors hold 93.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 779.49M, and float is at 758.59M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 92.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 68.16 million shares valued at $4.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.86% of the ATVI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 58.69 million shares valued at $3.49 billion to account for 7.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 57.07 million shares representing 7.42% and valued at over $3.39 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 6.95% of the shares totaling 53.45 million with a market value of $3.18 billion.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walther Christopher B, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Walther Christopher B sold 159,452 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $55.00 per share for a total of $8.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124305.0 shares.

Activision Blizzard Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that MORGADO ROBERT J (Director) sold a total of 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $62.24 per share for $1.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75161.0 shares of the ATVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Johnson Collister (President and COO) disposed off 3,800 shares at an average price of $52.43 for $199239.0. The insider now directly holds 277,183 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI).

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) that is -47.98% lower over the past 12 months. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is 26.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.5% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.43.