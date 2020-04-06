Institutional Interest Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is -56.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.10 and a high of $31.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The FITB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.63% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 25.33% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.44, the stock is -13.47% and -41.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.93 million and changing -5.88% at the moment leaves the stock -50.44% off its SMA200. FITB registered -49.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.90.

The stock witnessed a -43.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.85%, and is -21.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.84% over the week and 11.71% over the month.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has around 19869 employees, a market worth around $9.65B and $6.25B in sales. and $6.25B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.00 and Fwd P/E is 4.56. Profit margin for the company is 38.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.08% and -57.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $1.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Top Institutional Holders

1,049 institutions hold shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 80.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 718.18M, and float is at 709.06M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 80.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 71.36 million shares valued at $2.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.03% of the FITB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 61.83 million shares valued at $1.9 billion to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 47.46 million shares representing 6.67% and valued at over $1.46 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 34.34 million with a market value of $1.06 billion.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider Activity

A total of 82 insider transactions have happened at Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blackburn Katherine H., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Blackburn Katherine H. bought 58,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $16.90 per share for a total of $993720.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104154.0 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Leonard James C. (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) bought a total of 6,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $16.00 per share for $100799.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94868.0 shares of the FITB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Spence Timothy (EVP) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $24.19 for $120950.0. The insider now directly holds 166,727 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -31.29% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -46.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.0% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.52.