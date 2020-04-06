Institutional Interest iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Reaches 500 Major Investors

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) is -19.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.12 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The IQ stock was last observed hovering at around $17.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84%.

Currently trading at $17.06, the stock is -8.32% and -22.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.67 million and changing -4.69% at the moment leaves the stock -13.20% off its SMA200. IQ registered -27.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.16.

The stock witnessed a -27.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.95%, and is -8.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 8.43% over the month.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has around 8889 employees, a market worth around $13.14B and $4.10B in sales. and $4.10B in sales Profit margin for the company is -35.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.83% and -37.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.60%).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Analyst Forecasts

iQIYI Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.93 with sales reaching $7.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 620.10% in year-over-year returns.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in iQIYI Inc. (IQ), with 376.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.33% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 770.37M, and float is at 207.97M with Short Float at 15.84%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 46.69 million shares valued at $985.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.07% of the IQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 14.29 million shares valued at $301.64 million to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 11.54 million shares representing 0.51% and valued at over $243.64 million, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 0.37% of the shares totaling 8.26 million with a market value of $174.27 million.