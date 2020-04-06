Investing action plan for ABB Ltd (ABB) And The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS)

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) shares are -31.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.43% or -$0.41 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -31.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.60% and -22.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Jefferies recommended the ABB stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Vertical Research had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 31, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ABB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 4 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.92. The forecasts give the ABB Ltd stock a price target range of $30.11 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.3% or -17.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.80% in the current quarter to $0.23, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.78, down -7.70% from $1.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.04 for the next year.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS), on the other hand, is trading around $2.47 with a market cap of $15.89B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 68.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.60% with a share float percentage of 2.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.42 million shares worth more than $34.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 4.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.01 million and represent 9.77% of shares outstanding.