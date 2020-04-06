Investing action plan for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) And Ball Corporation (BLL)

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are -8.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.26% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -7.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.41% and -26.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 14, 2020, Needham recommended the DDOG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Mizuho had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 27, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $34.69 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.60. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.62.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.06, up 47.00% from -$0.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 21,356,686 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,142,818. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 204,308 and 12,740,302 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pomel Olivier, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 31,250 shares worth $1.1 million at $35.20 per share on Apr 01. The President & CTO had earlier sold another 96,050 DDOG shares valued at $3.38 million on Apr 01. The shares were sold at $35.20 per share. Pomel Olivier (Chief Executive Officer) sold 54,800 shares at $35.20 per share on Apr 01 for a total of $1.93 million while Agarwal Amit, (Chief Product Officer) sold 11,666 shares on Mar 31 for $415808.0 with each share fetching $35.64.

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL), on the other hand, is trading around $62.17 with a market cap of $20.28B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $80.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 93 times at Ball Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 769,263 shares. Insider sales totaled 569,164 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 55 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.2M shares after the latest sales, with 47.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.80% with a share float percentage of 323.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ball Corporation having a total of 900 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.68 million shares worth more than $2.44 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 27.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.76 billion and represent 8.35% of shares outstanding.