Investing action plan for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) And Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH)

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) shares are -40.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.94% or -$0.25 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.61% and -31.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, Goldman recommended the ESRT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 12, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the ESRT stock is a “Hold. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.63. The forecasts give the Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.8% or 8.44%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.15, up 1.30% from $0.28 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH), on the other hand, is trading around $35.26 with a market cap of $2.59B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $61.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Texas Roadhouse Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 155,939 shares. Insider sales totaled 63,713 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.42M shares after the latest sales, with 3.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.50% with a share float percentage of 64.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Texas Roadhouse Inc. having a total of 398 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.35 million shares worth more than $526.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 6.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $345.58 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.