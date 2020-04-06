Investors have great interest in Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY)

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares are -43.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.47% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.40% and -28.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 29, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the AMKR stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Sidoti had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 17, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the AMKR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.39 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.75. The forecasts give the Amkor Technology Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.42% or 26.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 78.30% in the current quarter to $0.15, up from the -$0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.77, up 8.70% from $0.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 14,176,442 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,682,268. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,500 and 10,125 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHURCHILL WINSTON J, a Director at the company, sold 4,700 shares worth $59408.0 at $12.64 per share on Feb 21. The EVP & General Counsel had earlier bought another 2,500 AMKR shares valued at $22850.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $9.14 per share. Carolin Roger Anthony (Director) sold 40,400 shares at $12.89 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $520756.0 while Carolin Roger Anthony, (Director) sold 12,000 shares on Nov 08 for $153240.0 with each share fetching $12.77.

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY), on the other hand, is trading around $32.25 with a market cap of $4.45B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.62 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at Berry Global Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 20,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 188.01k shares after the latest sales, with 31.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 130.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Berry Global Group Inc. having a total of 393 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.95 million shares worth more than $567.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eminence Capital, LP, with the investment firm holding over 11.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $562.22 million and represent 8.94% of shares outstanding.