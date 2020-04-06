Industry

Investors have great interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY), Fastenal Company (FAST)

By Andrew Francis

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: BPY) shares are -59.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.68% or -$0.28 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.10% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.64% down YTD and -59.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.34% and -57.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 07, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the BPY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CIBC had Initiated the stock as a Sector Outperform on August 07, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $7.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.30. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 63.94.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), on the other hand, is trading around $30.48 with a market cap of $18.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fastenal Company (FAST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FAST’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $360.0 million. This represented a 71.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.28 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.31 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.8 billion from $3.81 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $842.7 million, significantly higher than the $674.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $596.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Fastenal Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 308,062 shares. Insider sales totaled 294,120 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.9M shares after the latest sales, with 2.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.50% with a share float percentage of 572.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fastenal Company having a total of 1,123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.42 million shares worth more than $2.56 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 43.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 billion and represent 7.58% of shares outstanding.

