Finance

Investors have great interest in Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)

By Winifred Gerald

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares are -28.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.85% or $0.1 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +38.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.67% down YTD and -22.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.24% and -6.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 31, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the CRON stock is a Sell, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on April 02, 2020.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF), on the other hand, is trading around $23.25 with a market cap of $6.74B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FNF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $98.0 million. This represented a 95.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.36 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.19 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.12 billion, significantly higher than the $943.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.02 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Fidelity National Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 328,300 shares. Insider sales totaled 172,849 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.38M shares after the latest sales, with 3.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.80% with a share float percentage of 261.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fidelity National Financial Inc. having a total of 738 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.69 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $895.96 million and represent 7.17% of shares outstanding.

Finance

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Gentex Corporation (GNTX), AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

Richard Addington - 0
Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) shares are -28.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.71% or -$0.36 lower in the latest trading...
Read more
Finance

Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU)

Sue Brooks - 0
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) shares are -5.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.50% or $0.64 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
Finance

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Winifred Gerald - 0
NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) shares are -8.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.12% or -$4.81 lower in the latest...
Read more

Read More

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE), American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are -45.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest...
Read more

Is Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Companies Sue Brooks - 0
Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) is -56.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.37 and a high...
Read more

Recent

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Energy Transfer LP (ET), Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

News Andrew Francis - 0
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) shares are -61.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.50% or $0.12 higher in the latest...
Read more

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) shares are -39.13% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.77% or $3.61 higher in the latest...
Read more

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is -74.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.69 and a...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us