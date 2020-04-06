Investors have great interest in Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares are -28.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.85% or $0.1 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +38.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.67% down YTD and -22.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.24% and -6.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 31, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the CRON stock is a Sell, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on April 02, 2020.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF), on the other hand, is trading around $23.25 with a market cap of $6.74B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FNF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $98.0 million. This represented a 95.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.36 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.19 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.12 billion, significantly higher than the $943.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.02 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Fidelity National Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 328,300 shares. Insider sales totaled 172,849 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.38M shares after the latest sales, with 3.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.80% with a share float percentage of 261.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fidelity National Financial Inc. having a total of 738 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.69 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $895.96 million and represent 7.17% of shares outstanding.