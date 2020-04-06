Investors have great interest in Hasbro Inc. (HAS), Kellogg Company (K)

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) shares are -36.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.96% or -$3.49 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.98% and -10.11% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the HAS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 29, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the HAS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $66.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $94.21. The forecasts give the Hasbro Inc. stock a price target range of $130.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $52.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.51% or -28.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 36.30% in the current quarter to $0.57, up from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.36, up 31.40% from $4.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $0.93. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.94 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 20 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 399,457 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 392,302. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 43,092 and 22,467 in purchases and sales respectively.

Davis Stephen J, a EVP & Chief Content Officer at the company, sold 4,200 shares worth $412607.0 at $98.24 per share on May 16. The EVP & Chief Content Officer had earlier sold another 13,000 HAS shares valued at $1.37 million on Jan 06. The shares were sold at $105.06 per share. Courtney Thomas J Jr. (EVP,Chief Global Ops Officer) sold 3,687 shares at $105.00 per share on May 03 for a total of $387135.0 while GOLDNER BRIAN, (Chairman & CEO) sold 317,306 shares on May 02 for $32.54 million with each share fetching $102.55.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), on the other hand, is trading around $63.58 with a market cap of $21.68B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $66.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 75 times at Kellogg Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 121,582 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,255,567 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.36M shares after the latest sales, with -32.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.10% with a share float percentage of 340.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kellogg Company having a total of 1,090 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kellogg W K Foundation Trust with over 62.73 million shares worth more than $4.34 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust held 18.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 27.12 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.88 billion and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.