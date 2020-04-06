Investors have great interest in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) shares are -66.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.80% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +56.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.94% down YTD and -66.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 20.03% and -41.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, Imperial Capital recommended the NOG stock is a Outperform, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $0.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.20. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 64.55.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -28.60% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.24, up 42.80% from $0.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 23,711,454 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,551,416. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 16,217,316 and 182,395 in purchases and sales respectively.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), on the other hand, is trading around $8.53 with a market cap of $1.47B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Capri Holdings Limited over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 467,818 shares. Insider sales totaled 467,064 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.03M shares after the latest sales, with 6.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20% with a share float percentage of 141.33M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capri Holdings Limited having a total of 585 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.73 million shares worth more than $599.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eminence Capital, LP, with the investment firm holding over 12.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $481.69 million and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.