Investors have great interest in Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTLA)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) shares are -83.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.22% or -$0.93 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -82.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.81% and -78.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.00. The forecasts give the Seritage Growth Properties stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.16% or 85.16%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,402,403 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 44,499. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,363,285 and 1,641 in purchases and sales respectively.

LAMPERT EDWARD S, a Trustee at the company, sold 38,652 shares worth $1.52 million at $39.24 per share on Aug 12. The Trustee had earlier bought another 38,652 SRG shares valued at $1.52 million on Aug 12. The shares were bought at $39.24 per share.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), on the other hand, is trading around $6.45 with a market cap of $517.48M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.27% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 173,375 shares. Insider sales totaled 59,244 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.2M shares after the latest sales, with 21.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 76.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 10.41 million shares worth more than $248.62 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $173.11 million and represent 9.28% of shares outstanding.