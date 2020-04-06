Investors have great interest in VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) shares are -46.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.08% or -$1.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +39.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.07% down YTD and -45.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.46% and -44.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Citigroup recommended the VICI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on February 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $13.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.22. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 54.4.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -34.40% in the current quarter to $0.34, down from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.64, up 31.40% from $1.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 208,202 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,769. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 141,755 and 7,657 in purchases and sales respectively.

ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $167900.0 at $16.79 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 VICI shares valued at $167800.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $16.78 per share. ABRAHAMSON JAMES R (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $21.90 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $109500.0 while KIESKE DAVID ANDREW, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 9,000 shares on Mar 02 for $227340.0 with each share fetching $25.26.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP), on the other hand, is trading around $72.50 with a market cap of $35.19B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $98.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AEP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $290.9 million. This represented a 91.96% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.62 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.31 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.74 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $75.89 billion from $73.9 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $202.7 million while total current assets were at $4.08 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.27 billion, significantly lower than the $5.22 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.78 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 48 times at American Electric Power Company Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 327,684 shares. Insider sales totaled 276,029 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 88.95k shares after the latest sales, with -239.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.70% with a share float percentage of 485.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Electric Power Company Inc. having a total of 1,529 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 41.15 million shares worth more than $3.89 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 37.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.56 billion and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.