Is Barclays PLC (BCS) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is -59.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $10.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $7.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.32% off the consensus price target high of $12.28 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.23% higher than the price target low of $4.02 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.89, the stock is -18.87% and -45.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.19 million and changing -2.99% at the moment leaves the stock -50.36% off its SMA200. BCS registered -54.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.0688 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.0411.

The stock witnessed a -43.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.10%, and is -19.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

Barclays PLC (BCS) has around 80800 employees, a market worth around $17.95B. Current P/E ratio is 5.64 and Fwd P/E is 4.52. Distance from 52-week low is 14.08% and -61.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Barclays PLC (BCS) Analyst Forecasts

Barclays PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.20% this year.

Barclays PLC (BCS) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in Barclays PLC (BCS), with institutional investors hold 2.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.61B, and float is at 4.29B with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 2.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 14.88 million shares valued at $141.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.65% of the BCS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 5.72 million shares valued at $54.46 million to account for 2.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eagle Capital Management LLC which holds 5.65 million shares representing 2.91% and valued at over $53.83 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 2.28% of the shares totaling 4.44 million with a market value of $42.3 million.

Barclays PLC (BCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) that is trading -60.06% down over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -30.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.76% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.78.