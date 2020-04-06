Is Biocept Inc. (BIOC) a good stock to buy now?

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) is -1.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $2.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIOC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 72.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -8.88% and -16.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.83 million and changing 5.62% at the moment leaves the stock -56.21% off its SMA200. BIOC registered -73.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3450 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4807.

The stock witnessed a -44.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.77%, and is 0.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.24% over the week and 20.12% over the month.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $33.30M and $4.60M in sales. and $4.60M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 33.52% and -86.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-501.20%).

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biocept Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 86.50% in year-over-year returns.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Biocept Inc. (BIOC), with 43.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 9.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.09M, and float is at 108.63M with Short Float at 0.45%. Institutions hold 9.61% of the Float.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Biocept Inc. (BIOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.