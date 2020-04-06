Is Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) a good stock to buy now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is -58.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.00 and a high of $107.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The COF stock was last observed hovering at around $43.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.66% off its average median price target of $107.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.92% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 25.84% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.27, the stock is -25.76% and -48.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.4 million and changing -3.78% at the moment leaves the stock -53.50% off its SMA200. COF registered -51.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.15.

The stock witnessed a -50.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.56%, and is -23.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 10.66% over the month.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has around 51900 employees, a market worth around $20.23B and $28.51B in sales. and $28.51B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.84 and Fwd P/E is 3.52. Profit margin for the company is 18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.24% and -60.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capital One Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.82 with sales reaching $7.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Top Institutional Holders

1,292 institutions hold shares in Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), with 3.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.84% while institutional investors hold 93.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 478.68M, and float is at 453.60M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 92.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 40.49 million shares valued at $4.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.85% of the COF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 35.69 million shares valued at $3.67 billion to account for 7.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 35.61 million shares representing 7.79% and valued at over $3.67 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.51% of the shares totaling 29.8 million with a market value of $3.07 billion.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Insider Activity

A total of 190 insider transactions have happened at Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 117 and purchases happening 73 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Santos Kleber, the company’s Pres., Retail & Direct Banking. SEC filings show that Santos Kleber sold 2,263 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $43.08 per share for a total of $97490.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22304.0 shares.

Capital One Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Cooper Matthew W (General Counsel) sold a total of 15,231 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $86.06 per share for $1.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25529.0 shares of the COF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, Blackley Richard Scott (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 14,817 shares at an average price of $102.51 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 39,504 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF).

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BankUnited Inc. (BKU) that is trading -52.36% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.52% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.