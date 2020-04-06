Is Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) is -77.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $4.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $1.01, the stock is 15.57% and -54.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.83 million and changing 11.99% at the moment leaves the stock -69.90% off its SMA200. CPG registered -67.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6394 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3665.

The stock witnessed a -59.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.95%, and is 53.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.55% over the week and 24.10% over the month.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has around 864 employees, a market worth around $550.68M. Fwd P/E is 6.31. Distance from 52-week low is 97.92% and -79.13% from its 52-week high.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Analyst Forecasts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $705.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.60% in year-over-year returns.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Top Institutional Holders

218 institutions hold shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), with 490.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 43.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 545.23M, and float is at 525.86M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 43.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc with over 37.11 million shares valued at $165.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.01% of the CPG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd with 15.88 million shares valued at $70.97 million to account for 3.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.22 million shares representing 2.88% and valued at over $68.05 million, while Lincluden Management Limited holds 2.07% of the shares totaling 10.94 million with a market value of $48.89 million.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): Who are the competitors?

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is -82.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.77% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.31.