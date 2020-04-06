Is Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is -83.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $16.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTEN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.62% off the consensus price target high of $9.25 offered by analysts, but current levels are -112.5% lower than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is -28.47% and -67.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.66 million and changing -9.57% at the moment leaves the stock -80.08% off its SMA200. PTEN registered -88.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8474 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.7454.

The stock witnessed a -67.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -83.92%, and is -26.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.84% over the week and 23.23% over the month.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $362.17M and $2.47B in sales. and $2.47B in sales Profit margin for the company is -17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.56% and -89.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.40%).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Analyst Forecasts

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $446.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.60% in year-over-year returns.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Top Institutional Holders

416 institutions hold shares in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), with 4.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.31% while institutional investors hold 101.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 213.04M, and float is at 187.27M with Short Float at 6.58%. Institutions hold 99.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 20.23 million shares valued at $283.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.70% of the PTEN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.15 million shares valued at $268.5 million to account for 9.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 12.05 million shares representing 5.78% and valued at over $168.87 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.52% of the shares totaling 9.42 million with a market value of $132.01 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Judah Janeen S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Judah Janeen S bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $2.12 per share for a total of $53000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68689.0 shares.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Hendricks William Andrew JR (President & CEO) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $2.04 per share for $102165.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.14 million shares of the PTEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, HUFF CURTIS W (Director) acquired 70,000 shares at an average price of $2.06 for $144088.0. The insider now directly holds 289,483 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is -90.59% lower over the past 12 months. Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is -86.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.48% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.41.