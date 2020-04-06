Is Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) a good stock to buy now?

Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) is -70.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $5.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROSE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is -11.19% and -48.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.78 million and changing 6.67% at the moment leaves the stock -75.91% off its SMA200. ROSE registered -87.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5919 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1699.

The stock witnessed a -57.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.56%, and is 32.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 68.51% over the week and 42.41% over the month.

Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $17.61M and $300.50M in sales. and $300.50M in sales Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.60% and -92.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) Analyst Forecasts

Rosehill Resources Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $83.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 258.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE), with 19.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 136.34% while institutional investors hold -104.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.86M, and float is at 2.71M with Short Float at 17.12%. Institutions hold 37.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MYCIO Wealth Partners, LLC with over 1.26 million shares valued at $1.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.68% of the ROSE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Quantum Capital Management with 938559.0 shares valued at $1.2 million to account for 6.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 558275.0 shares representing 3.86% and valued at over $714592.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 472304.0 with a market value of $604549.0.

Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P. sold 79,366 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $1.08 per share for a total of $85715.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Rosehill Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 12,538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $1.07 per share for $13453.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79366.0 shares of the ROSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, K2 PRINCIPAL FUND, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 8,847 shares at an average price of $1.11 for $9827.0. The insider now directly holds 91,904 shares of Rosehill Resources Inc. (ROSE).