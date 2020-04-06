Is there a cornucopia of returns in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) And Equity Residential (EQR)

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) shares are -32.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.59% or -$0.52 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -33.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.17% and -34.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 05, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the AMX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 08, 2019. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AMX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.76. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.08.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.30% in the current quarter to $0.24, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.94, down -13.80% from $1.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.18 for the next year.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), on the other hand, is trading around $54.26 with a market cap of $20.14B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $80.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Equity Residential over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 470,588 shares. Insider sales totaled 270,259 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.77M shares after the latest sales, with 3.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.00% with a share float percentage of 366.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equity Residential having a total of 888 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.24 million shares worth more than $3.9 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 41.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.33 billion and represent 11.07% of shares outstanding.