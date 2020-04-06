Is there a cornucopia of returns in Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) And Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) shares are -65.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.44% or -$0.89 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -66.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.19% and -51.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the HP stock is a Peer Perform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 20, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the HP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.46 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.17. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.1.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 62.50% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.07, down -18.60% from $1.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.61 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.51 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 285,179 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 77,946. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 51,233 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bell John R., a VP, Drilling Subsidiary at the company, sold 9,000 shares worth $348034.0 at $38.67 per share on Nov 29. The President of H&P Technologies had earlier bought another 10,000 HP shares valued at $202100.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $20.21 per share.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR), on the other hand, is trading around $18.43 with a market cap of $2.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 304,197 shares. Insider sales totaled 97,298 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.17M shares after the latest sales, with 35.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.50% with a share float percentage of 102.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. having a total of 604 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.16 million shares worth more than $886.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $539.22 million and represent 7.06% of shares outstanding.