Is there a cornucopia of returns in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) And Air Lease Corporation (AL)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares are 26.56% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.85% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 28.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.58% and 49.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 06, 2018, H.C. Wainwright recommended the NBY stock is a Buy, while earlier, Ladenburg Thalmann had Initiated the stock as a Buy on September 18, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the NBY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.43. The forecasts give the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $1.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.0% or 46.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -85.70% in the current quarter to -$0.07, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.25, up 46.40% from -$0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 248,593 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 549,427. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pioneer Pharma (Hong Kong) Co, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 24,326 shares worth $98277.0 at $4.04 per share on Jun 11. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 380,954 NBY shares valued at $1.46 million on Jun 11. The shares were sold at $3.84 per share. WU MIJIA (Director) sold 15,873 shares at $4.04 per share on Jun 11 for a total of $64127.0 while WU MIJIA, (Director) sold 47,619 shares on Jun 10 for $96667.0 with each share fetching $2.03.

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL), on the other hand, is trading around $18.89 with a market cap of $2.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 98 times at Air Lease Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 56 times and accounting for 1,160,110 shares. Insider sales totaled 844,146 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 42 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 44.1M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.90% with a share float percentage of 106.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Air Lease Corporation having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.4 million shares worth more than $446.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the investment firm holding over 7.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $367.54 million and represent 6.81% of shares outstanding.