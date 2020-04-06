Is there a cornucopia of returns in PACCAR Inc (PCAR) And Momo Inc. (MOMO)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) shares are -22.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.22% or $0.74 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -21.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.56% and -5.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 02, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the PCAR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on April 03, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the PCAR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $61.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $73.53. The forecasts give the PACCAR Inc stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.54% or -12.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $1.29, down from the $1.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.63, down -22.60% from $6.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $1.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 130 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 65 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 371,967 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 195,652. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 37,945 and 11,767 in purchases and sales respectively.

Davila Marco A., a Vice President at the company, sold 6,200 shares worth $482630.0 at $77.84 per share on Feb 05. The VICE PRESIDENT had earlier sold another 403 PCAR shares valued at $30012.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $74.47 per share. HUBBARD TODD R (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 2,738 shares at $78.00 per share on Nov 01 for a total of $213564.0 while DOZIER C MICHAEL, (VICE PRESIDENT) sold 6,644 shares on Nov 01 for $515912.0 with each share fetching $77.65.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO), on the other hand, is trading around $20.50 with a market cap of $4.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $233.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 91.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $17.12 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.00% with a share float percentage of 138.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Momo Inc. having a total of 507 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 13.35 million shares worth more than $447.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 11.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $394.68 million and represent 5.98% of shares outstanding.