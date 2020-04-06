Is there a cornucopia of returns in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) And CMS Energy Corporation (CMS)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) shares are -38.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.76% or -$0.7 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.09% and -28.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, Goldman recommended the ZBH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $92.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $164.73. The forecasts give the Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $190.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $93.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.57% or 1.06%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.30% in the current quarter to $1.76, down from the $1.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.1, down -4.00% from $7.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.2 and $2.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 105,744 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 75,884. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 35,918 and 11,230 in purchases and sales respectively.

Deltort Didier, a President, EMEA at the company, sold 84 shares worth $11795.0 at $140.42 per share on Sep 09. The Group President had earlier sold another 15,171 ZBH shares valued at $2.14 million on Nov 11. The shares were sold at $141.25 per share. Deltort Didier (President, EMEA) sold 360 shares at $139.25 per share on Sep 06 for a total of $50130.0 while Phipps Chad F, (Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary) sold 7,000 shares on Aug 29 for $967932.0 with each share fetching $138.28.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), on the other hand, is trading around $54.55 with a market cap of $15.45B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at CMS Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 255,183 shares. Insider sales totaled 190,605 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.25M shares after the latest sales, with 23.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.30% with a share float percentage of 282.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CMS Energy Corporation having a total of 854 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.44 million shares worth more than $2.29 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.62 billion and represent 9.10% of shares outstanding.