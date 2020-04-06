It makes sense to watch Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) And Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are -20.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.38% or $1.96 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -20.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.39% and -37.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 26, 2020, Goldman recommended the BYND stock is a Sell, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on April 02, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the BYND stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $59.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $91.45. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.49.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -200.00% in the current quarter to -$0.05, up from the -$0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.27, up 60.10% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 69 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 12,744,033 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,661,769. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 255,302 and 166,839 in purchases and sales respectively.

SOTO CARI, a Chief People Officer at the company, sold 7,850 shares worth $665048.0 at $84.72 per share on Mar 11. The Chief Growth Officer had earlier sold another 8,000 BYND shares valued at $600000.0 on Mar 25. The shares were sold at $75.00 per share. Stone Christopher Isaac (Director) sold 5,000 shares at $96.00 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $480000.0 while Stone Christopher Isaac, (Director) sold 5,000 shares on Mar 05 for $500000.0 with each share fetching $100.00.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK), on the other hand, is trading around $33.19 with a market cap of $1.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $55.23 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at Shake Shack Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 101,881 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,151,050 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.68M shares after the latest sales, with -10.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.70% with a share float percentage of 29.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shake Shack Inc. having a total of 283 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.5 million shares worth more than $268.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.38 million and represent 8.80% of shares outstanding.