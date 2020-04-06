It makes sense to watch Cognex Corporation (CGNX) And Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares are -27.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.94% or -$1.23 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -27.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.37% and -10.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, UBS recommended the CGNX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 23, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the CGNX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.08. The forecasts give the Cognex Corporation stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.43% or -12.61%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -15.40% in the current quarter to $0.1, down from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.73, up 1.30% from $0.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 885,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,887,400. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 31,000 and 2,033,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

MACDONALD LAURA ANN, a Principal Financial Officer at the company, sold 11,000 shares worth $576989.0 at $52.45 per share on Feb 18. The Director had earlier sold another 10,000 CGNX shares valued at $526326.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $52.63 per share. Schneider Jerry A. (Director) sold 12,000 shares at $51.33 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $615910.0 while Willett Robert, (CEO& President) sold 46,929 shares on Dec 13 for $2.55 million with each share fetching $54.38.

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX), on the other hand, is trading around $6.88 with a market cap of $1.49B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.33% with a share float percentage of 92.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Equinox Gold Corp. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company.