It makes sense to watch Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) And Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares are -2.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.32% or -$0.29 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 6.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.57% and -50.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 16, 2018, UBS recommended the CYH stock is a Sell, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 20, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.40 to suggest that the CYH stock is a “Hold. 6 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.70. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 40.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 187.00% in the current quarter to -$0.44, up from the -$0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.25, down -4.20% from -$0.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.74 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,897,184 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 105,233. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 543,184 and 64,430 in purchases and sales respectively.

SMITH WAYNE T, a Chairman & CEO at the company, bought 215,150 shares worth $468597.0 at $2.18 per share on Aug 29. The Director had earlier bought another 2,500 CYH shares valued at $10096.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $4.04 per share. SMITH WAYNE T (Chairman & CEO) bought 489,250 shares at $2.05 per share on Aug 28 for a total of $1.0 million while SMITH WAYNE T, (Chairman & CEO) bought 495,600 shares on Aug 27 for $911904.0 with each share fetching $1.84.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP), on the other hand, is trading around $23.80 with a market cap of $34.05B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.04% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 7,718,531 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,000,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.11B shares after the latest sales, with -2.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 13.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.30% with a share float percentage of 299.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. having a total of 507 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 36.99 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Capital World Investors held 2.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 31.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $871.19 million and represent 2.21% of shares outstanding.