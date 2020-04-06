It makes sense to watch First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) And Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) shares are -50.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.97% or -$0.25 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -49.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.29% and -25.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 15, 2018, TD Securities recommended the AG stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on March 01, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $6.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.54. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.58.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0, down -6.00% from $0.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 44,110 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), on the other hand, is trading around $6.10 with a market cap of $339.28M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Clovis Oncology Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 96,082 shares. Insider sales totaled 45,726 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.74M shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clovis Oncology Inc. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Palo Alto Investors Lp with over 5.06 million shares worth more than $52.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Palo Alto Investors Lp held 6.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.98 million and represent 5.74% of shares outstanding.