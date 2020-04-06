It makes sense to watch GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) And Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) shares are -24.70% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.73% or -$0.49 lower in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.44% and -27.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 30, 2020, Stifel recommended the GFL stock is a Buy, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on March 31, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $12.65. The forecasts give the GFL Environmental Inc. stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.98. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.0% or 20.84%.

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM), on the other hand, is trading around $1.26 with a market cap of $25.62M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Pulmatrix Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.64k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.70% with a share float percentage of 19.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pulmatrix Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company.