It makes sense to watch Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) And Loews Corporation (L)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares are -80.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.88% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -80.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -28.31% and -61.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 28, 2019, Buckingham Research recommended the GOL stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 17, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the GOL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.29. The forecasts give the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock a price target range of $29.14 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.45. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.92% or 35.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -46.30% in the current quarter to $0.2, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.37, down -22.70% from -$0.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.45 for the next year.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), on the other hand, is trading around $32.70 with a market cap of $9.89B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.95 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 102 times at Loews Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 394,621 shares. Insider sales totaled 379,526 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 57 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 154.55M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 53.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.90% with a share float percentage of 244.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Loews Corporation having a total of 271 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.34 million shares worth more than $1.49 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the investment firm holding over 18.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $956.49 million and represent 6.33% of shares outstanding.