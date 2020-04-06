It makes sense to watch KB Home (KBH) And Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares are -52.93% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.55% or -$0.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -53.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.14% and -52.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the KBH stock is a Buy, while earlier, KeyBanc Capital Markets had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 25, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the KBH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $16.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.21. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 55.45.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 40.00% in the current quarter to $0.6, up from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.99, up 3.10% from $2.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $1.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 51 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,177,307 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,979,836. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 663,341 and 524,427 in purchases and sales respectively.

HOLLINGER WILLIAM R, a SVP & Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 125,844 shares worth $4.93 million at $39.17 per share on Feb 11. The EVP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 15,000 KBH shares valued at $594300.0 on Feb 14. The shares were sold at $39.62 per share. MEZGER JEFFREY T (President and CEO) sold 224,951 shares at $39.01 per share on Jan 28 for a total of $8.78 million while MEZGER JEFFREY T, (President and CEO) sold 3,100 shares on Nov 04 for $111600.0 with each share fetching $36.00.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN), on the other hand, is trading around $9.70 with a market cap of $2.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $28.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at Radian Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 41,957 shares. Insider sales totaled 23,505 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 593.93k shares after the latest sales, with 5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.30% with a share float percentage of 195.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Radian Group Inc. having a total of 409 institutions that hold shares in the company.