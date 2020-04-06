It makes sense to watch Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) And Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are -26.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 22.77% or $0.46 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 37.02% and 6.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 28, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. recommended the SRNE stock is a Buy, while earlier, JMP Securities had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Outperform on October 07, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SRNE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.50. The forecasts give the Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 89.67% or 88.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.90% in the current quarter to -$0.2, up from the -$0.88 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.8, up 1.10% from -$2.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.23 and -$0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 40,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 40,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 40,000 SRNE shares valued at $90896.0 on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $2.27 per share.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO), on the other hand, is trading around $2.42 with a market cap of $660.57M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 84.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Two Harbors Investment Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 322,447 shares. Insider sales totaled 61,477 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.14M shares after the latest sales, with 9.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.40% with a share float percentage of 270.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Two Harbors Investment Corp. having a total of 407 institutions that hold shares in the company.