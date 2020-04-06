It makes sense to watch V.F. Corporation (VFC) And SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) shares are -50.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.49% or -$0.24 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.42% and -31.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the VFC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as a Mkt Perform on April 01, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $48.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $88.19. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 44.57.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $0.34, down from the $0.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.14, down -16.10% from $3.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.67 and $0.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 514,532 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 464,699. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 500 and 5,233 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rendle Steven E, a Chairman, President & CEO at the company, sold 155,582 shares worth $14.22 million at $91.40 per share on Dec 11. The Director had earlier bought another 500 VFC shares valued at $35500.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $71.00 per share. OTIS CLARENCE JR (Director) sold 16,930 shares at $91.14 per share on Dec 11 for a total of $1.54 million while Rendle Steven E, (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 86,301 shares on Dec 10 for $7.83 million with each share fetching $90.71.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC), on the other hand, is trading around $4.29 with a market cap of $915.14M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at SITE Centers Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 183,121 shares. Insider sales totaled 42,121 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 41.26M shares after the latest sales, with 0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 17.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.40% with a share float percentage of 151.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SITE Centers Corp. having a total of 348 institutions that hold shares in the company.