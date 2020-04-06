J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE: JCP) stock Surged by 8.09 yesterday

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE: JCP) is -75.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.29 and a high of $1.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The JCP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is -40.37% and -56.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.04 million and changing -8.80% at the moment leaves the stock -69.13% off its SMA200. JCP registered -81.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5409 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8728.

The stock witnessed a -56.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.42%, and is -29.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.74% over the week and 16.61% over the month.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) has around 90000 employees, a market worth around $90.42M and $11.17B in sales. and $11.17B in sales Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.34% and -82.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $1.95B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.40% year-over-year.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP), with 14.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.48% while institutional investors hold 61.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 334.38M, and float is at 306.59M with Short Float at 35.07%. Institutions hold 58.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 44.42 million shares valued at $49.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.84% of the JCP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.09 million shares valued at $20.26 million to account for 5.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Newport Trust Co which holds 15.92 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $17.83 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 3.34% of the shares totaling 10.73 million with a market value of $12.01 million.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PAYNE LISA A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PAYNE LISA A bought 230,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $181930.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 517890.0 shares.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that Wlazlo Michelle (EVP, Chief Merchant) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $0.59 per share for $58930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the JCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, TERUEL JAVIER G (Director) acquired 500,000 shares at an average price of $0.59 for $293950.0. The insider now directly holds 2,263,579 shares of J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP).

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -68.15% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.66% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 105.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.23.