Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) picks momentum as shares rise 8.94%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is -8.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $109.16 and a high of $154.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The JNJ stock was last observed hovering at around $133.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $157.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.45% off the consensus price target high of $173.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -0.88% lower than the price target low of $133.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.17, the stock is 3.90% and -4.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.97 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -1.72% off its SMA200. JNJ registered -1.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $134.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $138.02.

The stock witnessed a -5.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.01%, and is 8.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.20% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has around 132200 employees, a market worth around $363.51B and $82.06B in sales. and $82.06B in sales Current P/E ratio is 23.84 and Fwd P/E is 13.92. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.91% and -13.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Johnson & Johnson is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.08 with sales reaching $20.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Top Institutional Holders

3,766 institutions hold shares in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), with 2.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 70.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.71B, and float is at 2.63B with Short Float at 0.77%. Institutions hold 70.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 228.3 million shares valued at $33.3 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.66% of the JNJ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 192.85 million shares valued at $28.13 billion to account for 7.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 151.68 million shares representing 5.75% and valued at over $22.13 billion, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.46% of the shares totaling 38.39 million with a market value of $5.6 billion.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PEREZ WILLIAM D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PEREZ WILLIAM D bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $127.69 per share for a total of $63843.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16030.0 shares.

Johnson & Johnson disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Mongon Thibaut (Exec VP, WW Chair, Consumer) sold a total of 39,224 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $147.96 per share for $5.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35815.0 shares of the JNJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 30, Sneed Michael E (EVP, Global Corp Aff & COO) disposed off 58,128 shares at an average price of $149.39 for $8.68 million. The insider now directly holds 49,383 shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 11.19% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -21.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.72% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.72.