Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) Vs. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Those Ticking Clocks

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) shares are -25.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.70% or $1.48 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -24.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.16% and -7.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 17, 2020, TD Securities recommended the KL stock is a Buy, while earlier, CIBC had Upgrade the stock as a Sector Outperform on March 19, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $33.00. The forecasts give the Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 17.5% or 10.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), on the other hand, is trading around $288.65 with a market cap of $131.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $321.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at Costco Wholesale Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 32,243 shares. Insider sales totaled 116,933 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 63 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -50.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 997.97k shares after the latest sales, with -3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.90% with a share float percentage of 440.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Costco Wholesale Corporation having a total of 2,435 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.11 million shares worth more than $11.2 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 28.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.44 billion and represent 6.50% of shares outstanding.