KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is -23.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.55 and a high of $34.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The KKR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.33% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -5.81% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.22, the stock is -2.73% and -20.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.07 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock -19.66% off its SMA200. KKR registered -6.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.46.

The stock witnessed a -21.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.43%, and is -9.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.63% over the week and 10.87% over the month.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has around 1384 employees, a market worth around $19.65B and $4.22B in sales. and $4.22B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.27 and Fwd P/E is 10.04. Profit margin for the company is 46.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.89% and -34.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KKR & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $972.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.50% in year-over-year returns.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Top Institutional Holders

663 institutions hold shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), with 24M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.30% while institutional investors hold 83.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 884.35M, and float is at 528.22M with Short Float at 2.46%. Institutions hold 79.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.85 million shares valued at $1.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.57% of the KKR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P. with 45.78 million shares valued at $1.34 billion to account for 8.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vulcan Value Partners, LLC which holds 30.12 million shares representing 5.40% and valued at over $878.47 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 21.59 million with a market value of $629.77 million.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lewin Robert H, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Lewin Robert H bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $28.38 per share for a total of $1.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54000.0 shares.

KKR & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that KKR Stream Holdings LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 8,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $13.42 per share for $107.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13.85 million shares of the KKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, KKR Phorm Investors L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 1,250,000 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 21,175,980 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).