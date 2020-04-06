Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) picks momentum as shares drop -34.42%

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is -77.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.52 and a high of $75.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The KSS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.98% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 28.06% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.51, the stock is -42.24% and -65.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.62 million and changing -1.71% at the moment leaves the stock -74.75% off its SMA200. KSS registered -84.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.90.

The stock witnessed a -66.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.60%, and is -34.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.71% over the week and 14.37% over the month.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $19.97B in sales. and $19.97B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.62 and Fwd P/E is 3.16. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.09% and -84.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Analyst Forecasts

Kohl’s Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.73 with sales reaching $3.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.10% year-over-year.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Top Institutional Holders

860 institutions hold shares in Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 101.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.87M, and float is at 153.16M with Short Float at 12.71%. Institutions hold 100.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.37 million shares valued at $935.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.83% of the KSS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.84 million shares valued at $756.2 million to account for 9.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.56 million shares representing 5.51% and valued at over $435.92 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.79% of the shares totaling 7.43 million with a market value of $378.79 million.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BONEPARTH PETER, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BONEPARTH PETER bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $35.40 per share for a total of $354024.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27321.0 shares.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -68.15% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.28% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.7.