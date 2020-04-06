Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) makes -5.50% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is -31.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.00 and a high of $126.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The LOW stock was last observed hovering at around $82.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66%.

Currently trading at $82.20, the stock is -2.07% and -21.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.44 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -24.62% off its SMA200. LOW registered -27.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.12.

The stock witnessed a -23.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.27%, and is -5.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 9.36% over the month.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $62.86B and $72.15B in sales. and $72.15B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.02 and Fwd P/E is 11.11. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.00% and -35.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Analyst Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.33 with sales reaching $17.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Top Institutional Holders

2,126 institutions hold shares in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 78.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 764.76M, and float is at 753.71M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 77.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 66.11 million shares valued at $7.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.62% of the LOW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 55.94 million shares valued at $6.7 billion to account for 7.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 34.49 million shares representing 4.50% and valued at over $4.13 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 2.97% of the shares totaling 22.73 million with a market value of $2.72 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ellison Marvin R, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $103.86 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90090.0 shares.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 17 that Hollifield Matthew V (SVP Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 12,136 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 17 and was made at $112.34 per share for $1.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28017.0 shares of the LOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Weber Jennifer L (EVP, Human Resources) disposed off 12,589 shares at an average price of $112.62 for $1.42 million. The insider now directly holds 17,440 shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW).

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) that is trading -61.03% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.89% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.