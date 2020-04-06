Finance

Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

By Richard Addington

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is -52.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.86 and a high of $15.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $16.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.3% off the consensus price target high of $19.18 offered by analysts, but current levels are 24.05% higher than the price target low of $9.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.23, the stock is -23.34% and -42.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.95 million and changing -8.13% at the moment leaves the stock -43.40% off its SMA200. IBN registered -35.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -39.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.19.

The stock witnessed a -44.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.54%, and is -16.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 6.32% over the month.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has around 84922 employees, a market worth around $23.48B and $11.03B in sales. and $11.03B in sales Current P/E ratio is 14.26 and Fwd P/E is 9.94. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.39% and -53.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Analyst Forecasts

ICICI Bank Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.10% year-over-year.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Top Institutional Holders

529 institutions hold shares in ICICI Bank Limited (IBN), with 258.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 20.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.25B, and float is at 3.20B with Short Float at 0.54%. Institutions hold 20.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 74.1 million shares valued at $1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.29% of the IBN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 52.89 million shares valued at $798.04 million to account for 1.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 39.56 million shares representing 1.22% and valued at over $597.0 million, while FMR, LLC holds 0.91% of the shares totaling 29.59 million with a market value of $446.45 million.

