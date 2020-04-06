Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is -15.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.45 and a high of $28.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRVL stock was last observed hovering at around $22.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $22.43, the stock is 6.62% and -2.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.94 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -9.36% off its SMA200. MRVL registered 6.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.64.

The stock witnessed a -10.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.90%, and is 0.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 7.73% over the month.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) has around 5633 employees, a market worth around $15.43B and $2.70B in sales. and $2.70B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.02 and Fwd P/E is 16.01. Profit margin for the company is 58.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.35% and -22.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Analyst Forecasts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $678.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 873.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Top Institutional Holders

720 institutions hold shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL), with 6.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 102.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 687.73M, and float is at 656.86M with Short Float at 4.17%. Institutions hold 101.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 102.0 million shares valued at $2.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.21% of the MRVL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 100.6 million shares valued at $2.67 billion to account for 15.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 63.07 million shares representing 9.40% and valued at over $1.68 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.30% of the shares totaling 42.25 million with a market value of $1.12 billion.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christman Dan, the company’s EVP, Storage Business Group. SEC filings show that Christman Dan sold 5,732 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $20.48 per share for a total of $117391.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 16 that Micallef Andrew (COO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 16 and was made at $27.67 per share for $276700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89899.0 shares of the MRVL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Micallef Andrew (COO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $25.87 for $258700.0. The insider now directly holds 98,291 shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL).

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 29.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.68% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.