Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) is -25.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.00 and a high of $64.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $41.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.21% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -4.35% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.74, the stock is -4.69% and -22.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.23 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -19.02% off its SMA200. BX registered 20.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.21.

The stock witnessed a -27.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.46%, and is -9.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.33% over the week and 11.60% over the month.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) has around 2905 employees, a market worth around $49.75B and $7.34B in sales. and $7.34B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.79 and Fwd P/E is 12.21. Profit margin for the company is 27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.48% and -35.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Blackstone Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $1.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

1,189 institutions hold shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX), with 5.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 57.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 1.14B with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 57.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.65 million shares valued at $2.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.59% of the BX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 33.01 million shares valued at $1.85 billion to account for 4.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 17.94 million shares representing 2.66% and valued at over $1.0 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 17.87 million with a market value of $999.83 million.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blackstone Group Inc, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $21.85 per share for a total of $3.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.25 million shares.

The Blackstone Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Blackstone Group Inc (10% Owner) bought a total of 166,310 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $21.66 per share for $3.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.09 million shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Blackstone Group Inc (10% Owner) acquired 236,157 shares at an average price of $20.33 for $4.8 million. The insider now directly holds 1,927,317 shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX).