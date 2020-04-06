Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) And Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Among Headliners

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) shares are -66.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.47% or -$1.16 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -65.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.35% and -51.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2020, Raymond James recommended the MPC stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, CFRA had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 27, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the MPC stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.87. The forecasts give the Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.71% or 35.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 81.40% in the current quarter to $0.3, up from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.53, up 2.20% from $4.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.68 and $2.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 663,200 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 218,277. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 620,685 and 153,234 in purchases and sales respectively.

Templin Donald C., a Pres., Refining, Mktg & Supply at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $253697.0 at $50.74 per share on May 15. The Director had earlier bought another 12,500 MPC shares valued at $601750.0 on Jun 11. The shares were bought at $48.14 per share.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), on the other hand, is trading around $4.79 with a market cap of $797.53M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at Hertz Global Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 5,620,141 shares. Insider sales totaled 24,396 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 21.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.16M shares after the latest sales, with -110.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 140.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hertz Global Holdings Inc. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company.