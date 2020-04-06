Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Vs. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA): Those Ticking Clocks

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) shares are -14.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.53% or -$0.84 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -14.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.85% and -19.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 20, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the MNST stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Resumed the stock as a Buy on April 01, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $54.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $68.67. The forecasts give the Monster Beverage Corporation stock a price target range of $78.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $56.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.49% or 3.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.25, up 7.80% from $2.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.55 and $0.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 666,815 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 625,236. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 102,406 and 89,611 in purchases and sales respectively.

POLK BENJAMIN, a Director at the company, sold 13,002 shares worth $840579.0 at $64.65 per share on Mar 03. The EVP Finance Monster Energy Co. had earlier sold another 75,180 MNST shares valued at $5.04 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $67.06 per share. Carling Guy (President of EMEA) sold 42,750 shares at $62.32 per share on Dec 12 for a total of $2.66 million while KELLY THOMAS J, (EVP Finance Monster Energy Co.) sold 33,000 shares on Nov 27 for $1.98 million with each share fetching $60.07.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA), on the other hand, is trading around $8.95 with a market cap of $1.84B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 424,774 shares. Insider sales totaled 325,888 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 26.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.38M shares after the latest sales, with 26.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.00% with a share float percentage of 202.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. having a total of 490 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.06 million shares worth more than $662.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 27.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $591.57 million and represent 13.50% of shares outstanding.