New Big Money Means Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is -65.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.42 and a high of $22.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.87% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.76% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.16, the stock is -42.68% and -60.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.5 million and changing -7.73% at the moment leaves the stock -63.14% off its SMA200. CIM registered -62.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -63.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.40.

The stock witnessed a -65.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.39%, and is -39.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.90% over the week and 19.24% over the month.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $1.38B in sales. and $1.38B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.96 and Fwd P/E is 3.16. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.53% and -68.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chimera Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $149.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Top Institutional Holders

383 institutions hold shares in Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM), with 2.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.49% while institutional investors hold 52.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 192.25M, and float is at 184.43M with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 51.44% of the Float.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 31 times.

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -82.79% down over the past 12 months. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -59.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.46% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.