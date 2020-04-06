Companies

New Big Money Means HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

By Sue Brooks

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is -11.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.78 and a high of $28.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02%.

Currently trading at $15.97, the stock is 0.51% and -11.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.42 million and changing -6.00% at the moment leaves the stock -24.79% off its SMA200. HUYA registered -37.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.22.

The stock witnessed a -20.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.00%, and is -3.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.03% over the week and 10.54% over the month.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has around 1253 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $1.18B in sales. and $1.18B in sales Current P/E ratio is 56.23 and Fwd P/E is 15.24. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.57% and -43.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HUYA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $2.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 936.00% in year-over-year returns.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Top Institutional Holders

257 institutions hold shares in HUYA Inc. (HUYA), with 7.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.24% while institutional investors hold 119.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 222.26M, and float is at 212.04M with Short Float at 3.76%. Institutions hold 115.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 7.49 million shares valued at $134.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 43.40% of the HUYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 6.85 million shares valued at $123.01 million to account for 39.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 5.17 million shares representing 29.99% and valued at over $92.85 million, while Capital International Investors holds 17.00% of the shares totaling 2.93 million with a market value of $52.65 million.

Companies

A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: The Progressive Corporation (PGR), Nutanix Inc. (NTNX)

Andrew Francis - 0
The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) shares are 8.12% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.81% or -$0.62 lower in the latest...
Read more
Companies

Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Service Properties Trust (SVC), Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX)

Richard Addington - 0
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares are -80.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.96% or $0.09 higher in the latest...
Read more
Companies

New Big Money Means Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Andrew Francis - 0
Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is -67.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high...
Read more

Read More

Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – Bilibili Inc. (BILI), DISH Network Corporation (DISH)

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) shares are 18.74% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.04% or -$0.93 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

It makes sense to watch Franklin Financial Network Inc. (FSB) And Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)

Companies Richard Addington - 0
Franklin Financial Network Inc. (NYSE: FSB) shares are 0.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.51% or $0.84 higher in the...
Read more

Recent

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: The Clorox Company (CLX), HP Inc. (HPQ)

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) shares are 10.33% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.32% or -$10.7 lower in the latest...
Read more

Who are the Institutional Holders in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)?

Industry Richard Addington - 0
The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is -56.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.91...
Read more

Heat Check: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Vs. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)

Industry Richard Addington - 0
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) shares are -84.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.71% or -$0.46 lower in...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us