Newmont Corporation (NEM) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is 8.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.77 and a high of $52.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The NEM stock was last observed hovering at around $48.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target of $51.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.89% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -4.78% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.15, the stock is 4.02% and 2.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.79 million and changing -2.24% at the moment leaves the stock 15.24% off its SMA200. NEM registered 32.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.99.

The stock witnessed a -9.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.09%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 11.09% over the month.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $39.67B and $9.74B in sales. and $9.74B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.19 and Fwd P/E is 19.22. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.39% and -10.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newmont Corporation (NEM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newmont Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $2.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 800.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 56.30% in year-over-year returns.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Top Institutional Holders

1,213 institutions hold shares in Newmont Corporation (NEM), with 3.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 86.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 841.42M, and float is at 804.71M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 86.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 112.25 million shares valued at $4.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.90% of the NEM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 92.23 million shares valued at $4.01 billion to account for 11.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Van Eck Associates Corporation which holds 39.28 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $1.71 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.73% of the shares totaling 38.19 million with a market value of $1.66 billion.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Newmont Corporation (NEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Palmer Thomas Ronald, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $45.04 per share for a total of $180160.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286597.0 shares.

Newmont Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Buese Nancy (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 11,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $46.96 per share for $528300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44601.0 shares of the NEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Engel E Randall (EVP, Strategic Development) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $47.98 for $167934.0. The insider now directly holds 311,341 shares of Newmont Corporation (NEM).

Newmont Corporation (NEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading -59.64% down over the past 12 months. Alcoa Corporation (AA) is -79.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.74% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.4.