Nucor Corporation (NUE) And AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Among Headliners

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) shares are -36.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.81% or -$0.29 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.86% and -12.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 30, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the NUE stock is a Hold, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 30, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $35.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 27.24.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 67.70% in the current quarter to $0.94, down from the $1.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.32, down -9.70% from $4.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.39 and $1.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 69 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 737,773 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 242,065. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 99,584 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

FELDMAN CRAIG A., a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 10,697 shares worth $578322.0 at $54.06 per share on Oct 25. The Chairman and CEO had earlier sold another 3,203 NUE shares valued at $172962.0 on Oct 28. The shares were sold at $54.00 per share. NAPOLITAN RAYMOND S JR (Executive Vice President) sold 8,000 shares at $52.67 per share on Oct 24 for a total of $421334.0 while NAPOLITAN RAYMOND S JR, (Executive Vice President) sold 7,214 shares on Jul 24 for $406280.0 with each share fetching $56.32.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), on the other hand, is trading around $43.96 with a market cap of $115.44B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.40% with a share float percentage of 2.60B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AstraZeneca PLC having a total of 726 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 65.19 million shares worth more than $3.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 2.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 58.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 billion and represent 2.24% of shares outstanding.