Positives for Hecla Mining Company (HL) as stock loss in recent trading

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is -49.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.21 and a high of $3.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -3.03% lower than the price target low of $1.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.70, the stock is -12.44% and -34.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.04 million and changing -2.30% at the moment leaves the stock -26.35% off its SMA200. HL registered -29.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3365 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5451.

The stock witnessed a -38.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.25%, and is -11.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.52% over the week and 17.97% over the month.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has around 1622 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $673.30M in sales. and $673.30M in sales Fwd P/E is 19.10. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.50% and -51.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hecla Mining Company (HL) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $158M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -226.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Hecla Mining Company (HL), with 9.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.78% while institutional investors hold 65.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 594.06M, and float is at 513.93M with Short Float at 5.16%. Institutions hold 64.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 53.92 million shares valued at $182.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.31% of the HL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 45.48 million shares valued at $154.16 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 36.8 million shares representing 7.03% and valued at over $124.77 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 28.88 million with a market value of $97.92 million.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rogers Terry V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rogers Terry V sold 17,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $3.32 per share for a total of $57419.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105013.0 shares.

Hecla Mining Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Roberts Lauren M (Sr. Vice President – COO) sold a total of 303 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $3.14 per share for $951.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Boggs Catherine J (Director) acquired 40,540 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $60806.0. The insider now directly holds 40,540 shares of Hecla Mining Company (HL).

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading -23.53% down over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -51.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.53% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 29.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.66.