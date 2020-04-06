Positives for salesforce.com inc. (CRM) as stock gains in recent trading

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM) is -17.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.29 and a high of $195.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRM stock was last observed hovering at around $134.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $134.31, the stock is -7.20% and -20.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.98 million and changing -0.01% at the moment leaves the stock -15.74% off its SMA200. CRM registered -15.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $158.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $162.58.

The stock witnessed a -20.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.17%, and is -8.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 7.61% over the month.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) has around 49000 employees, a market worth around $127.40B and $17.10B in sales. and $17.10B in sales Current P/E ratio is 630.56 and Fwd P/E is 34.21. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.50% and -31.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for salesforce.com inc. (CRM) is a “Buy”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

salesforce.com inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $4.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.50% year-over-year.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 948.52M, and float is at 858.70M with Short Float at 1.40%.

salesforce.com inc. (CRM) Insider Activity

A total of 849 insider transactions have happened at salesforce.com inc. (CRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 675 and purchases happening 174 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benioff Marc, the company’s Chair of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 02 at a price of $132.84 per share for a total of $1.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30.11 million shares.

salesforce.com inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Taylor Bret Steven (President & COO) sold a total of 4,706 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $136.77 per share for $643662.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.09 million shares of the CRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, Taylor Bret Steven (President & COO) disposed off 1,082 shares at an average price of $136.78 for $147992.0. The insider now directly holds 259,342 shares of salesforce.com inc. (CRM).

salesforce.com inc. (CRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 9.60% up over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -8.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.